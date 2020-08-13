Harley-Davidson And Jason Mamoa Celebrate ‘United We Will Ride’ Campaign

The 117-year-old motorcycle company, Harley-Davidson, are collaborating with movie man, Jason Mamoa, announcing their new feature of the company’s United We Will Ride campaign.

Jason Mamoa or ‘Aquaman’ or ‘Khal Drogo’ or enormous specimen of a Homosapien has produced and directed a new series of videos following six Harley-Davidson riders during this current reign of COVID. The series showcases their life during the pandemic and the power that their Harley-Davidson motorcycles have given them to engage with their families, their communities, and themselves. In addition, the lead video will be followed by six additional features showcasing different rider experiences and their soul-freeing life on their Harleys.

“More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times. Harley-Davidson riders and their experiences serve as inspiration for the power of two wheels from vintage custom motorcycles to the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle.”

“Motorcycles have brought me places that have changed my life and around people that have moulded who I am.” said Jason Momoa. “With my latest production for Harley-Davidson, I’m seeking to broadcast the beauty of riding and the spirit of the motorcycling community during this unprecedented time to encourage riders and aspiring riders to ride. Let’s Ride!”

Take a sneek peek here via a YouTube teaser: