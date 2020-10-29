Bike India

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp Announce Partnership for Indian Market

After Harley-Davidson having “rewired” their strategy for the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp have joined hands with the American icon to continue operations in India.

Embarking on a new journey together, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced that the two will ride together in India. As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as sell parts and accessories for Harley owners.

Official merchandise, riding gear and apparel will also be sold through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India. As part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions align with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India. This arrangement is beneficial for both companies and owners in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Shut Down Manufacturing Plant in India

Email

