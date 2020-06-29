Bike India

Gemopai Miso Launched in India

The Gemopai Miso e-scooter has been launched in India priced at Rs 44,000.

The Gemopai Miso is a new micro-mobility solution for users across India. The Miso uses a single seat which will ensure that only one individual can use the e-scooter at a time which is why it is branded as the first social-distancing e-scooter in India. This e-scooter is currently being offered at a discount of Rs 2,000 as an introductory offer until 15 July.

The Miso e-scooter gets a simple design and with hardly any bodywork on the exterior. It is available in two variants – one with a single seat and one with a luggage carrier that can take up to 120 kg of weight. Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange are the four colour options on offer. Features include a Hexa Headlight, long-travel suspension and a LED indicator for the battery charge level.

The Gemopai Miso will be a made-in-India product apart from the battery cells that have been imported. Powering the Miso is a 48-volt/1-kW detachable lithium-ion battery that gives the e-scooter a top speed of 25 km/h. This means that it will not require a licence or RTO permit to be used on the road. A full charge will give the Miso a range of around 75 km.

Announcing the Miso, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder, Amit Raj Singh, said, “With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving- including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro-mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting. Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso’s single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.”

The manufacturers are also offering a free three-year service package with the purchase of a Gemopai Miso e-scooter.

