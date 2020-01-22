February 2020

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription

Jumping on the e-Bandwagon



ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELERS SEEM TO BE ATTRACTING A LOT OF ATTENTION NOWADAYS. Every other day we hear of a start-up getting into the manufacture of electric scooters or motorcycles. This is courtesy of the Chinese component and battery manufacturers who supply lithium-ion batteries and electric motors.

Most, if not all, of the people getting into the manufacture of electric two-wheelers seem to be unaware of the kind of performance these bikes need to deliver. Take, for instance, a scooter fitted with fancy dual-piston calipers for the disc brakes when the scooter can barely exceed 50 km/h. Instead of spending on expensive brakes, the manufacturers can improve the overall quality of the bike.

This month we tested the Gemopai Astrid Lite electric scooter and the speedo error was an alarming 25 per cent. When the actual speed was 52 km/h, the indicated speed was 72 km/h. For a bike with a top speed of less than 55 km/h, drum brakes can provide sufficient braking power. Instead of making the scooters look snazzy, the manufacturers should concentrate on the basic engineering and improve aspects such as ride, handling, utility space, and overall fit-and-finish, so that the end product is reliable and does not catch the rider unawares by breaking down in mid-journey.

Even though there are fewer working parts in an electric scooter as compared to a regular IC engine scooter, the former tends to be more expensive than the latter. One of the biggest issues the country is facing is the traffic situation that is going from bad to worse by the day. People do not seem to bother about anybody but themselves. Thus, they would happily put their lives as well as other people’s lives to risk and not go that extra 50 or 100 metres to take a U-turn, preferring instead to ride down the wrong way because it is easier and more convenient. Such people who go down the wrong way not only get aggressive and belligerent with the citizens who follow the rules, but, at times, they even come to fisticuffs with the police.

It is our humble request to all our readers: please follow the traffic rules and ride with care, for your loved ones are waiting for you at home.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor