EagleRider India to Set Off on an Epic Journey; ‘Big Motorcycle Ride’

EagleRider India are all set to start from New Delhi on June 15, 2017.

An experience of a lifetime is best defined by EagleRider India’s latest endeavour. The luxury rental and touring company have announced their intent to embark on a ride to celebrate 25 years of EagleRider internationally. The ride is limited to 16 riders. They will be riding through 16 countries over a total of 66 days. It is scheduled to be flagged off on June 15, 2017 from New Delhi and will end on August 19, 2017 in London.

Samar JS Sodhi, Founder, Big Motorcycle Company, Franchise Owner EagleRider India said, “Every rider, once in their lifetime aspires to complete the Big Ride. Most bury it under all kinds of excuses; the chosen few decide it’s ‘Now or Never’ and EagleRider India have decided that the time for the ‘Now or Never’ ride is here.”

Registrations for this epic journey began on December 12, 2016. They are limited to 16 participants only. Participants who have Rs 21 lakh to pay for the all-inclusive registration fee. Those of you who want to be a part of the ride can register here.

