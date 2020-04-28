Bike India

Ducati, MV Agusta and Piaggio Group Resume Operations

Many factories of Ducati, MV Agusta and Piaggio Group have reopened now that the COVID-19 cases have flattened in some parts of Europe.

Ducati MV and Piaggio Logo WEB

Even though we aren’t completely done with the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have been lifted in many parts of the world and some businesses and factories have started to resume operations. Many motorcycle manufacturers situated across Europe have not wasted any time and reopened their factories.

Ducati have resumed production at the Borgo Panigale plant as of 27 April as the factory outlines a staggered return to work for the staff. The workshop staff will return to work at the beginning which will be followed by the engine assembly staff and, finally, the assembly workers will resume their roles.

MV Agusta are also looking to get back to the production of motorcycles and have plans of increasing production from 5,000 bikes per year to 25,000 in the years to come.

Piaggio Group own Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, and Vespa making them one of the biggest of the European manufacturers. Piaggio Group have worked with their trade union to define a new working protocol to keep the staff safe.

With three of these manufacturers from the European motorcycle market making motorcycles again, we will soon see many others resuming production as the restrictions are now starting to get more lenient in many places aroud the world.

