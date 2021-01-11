Ducati India Reveal Plans to Launch 12 New Motorcycles

Ducati India have revealed that they will be launching 12 new models in our market this year starting with the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon.

Many of the launches from Ducati India were delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although, at the end of last year, Ducati India did manage to launch three BS6 models: the Panigale V2, the Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada 950 S. The manufacturers have also revealed that a major contribution to the 2020 sales came from the Panigale V2. The latest announcement is that bookings have opened for two BS6 models: the Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark for a token amount of Rs 50,000. To follow all safety protocols during the pandemic, Ducati have also started the Ducati Cares Program to welcome customers at dealerships again.

The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS6 Scrambler, Diavel, and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of all-new motorcycles based on the revered V4 engine platform including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4, and MY2021 Panigale V4. The latter half of the year will see Ducati launch their all-new Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. The BS6 Scrambler Icon will be joined by other models like the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, the new Night Shift, and the popular Desert Sled.

Commenting on this, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it’s commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting years for us, with new launches planned in every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off-Road Days, Dream Tours, and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us.”