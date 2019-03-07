Ducati India Dream Tour Heads to Konkan Coast



The second Ducati India Dream Tour has been announced the premium Italian motorcycle maker, the Konkan Coast Ride, to be held from 17 to 21 April, 2019.

Earlier this year, Ducati India held their first Dream Tour of 2019 in Rajasthan which had the likes of MotoGP rider Karel Abraham along with Ducatisti from over five countries riding together in the royal state of India. Ducati India have now announced their second Dream Tour –The Konkan Coast Ride, in association with Eagle Rider India.

For the uninitiated, the Dream Tour is essentially the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) where riders get to experience the capabilities of their Ducati in different conditions from a racetrack to off-road. (Also read: First Look: Ducati Hypermotard 950)

The Ducati India Konkan Coast ride will begin on 17 April where participants get to ride through the great peninsula region of India and along the coast roads of the Arabian Sea. The Dream Tour will cover hilltops, national parks and beaches, and conclude on 21 April. The five-day road trip will be flagged-off from Mumbai and riders will cross Mahabaleshwar, Malvan, Goa, Pune, and before returning back to Mumbai.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India, said “Ducati today is the most active brand here in India within the luxury motorcycle segment, giving its riders as well as motorcycle enthusiasts experiences ranging from track riding and training, off-road training and the Dream Tour, to the recently announced Ducati Race Cup. The idea is to give an opportunity to more riders to enhance their riding skills as well as explore this beautiful country on their Ducati and I can proudly say that the experience provided by Ducati is second to none. A case in point would be giving our riders the opportunity to ride with a MotoGP Pilot at the recently concluded Dream Tour, which in itself says a lot. Apart from the Dream Tours, soon we are coming up with a new kind of property which will be a benchmark within the motorcycle experiential, here in India.”

Registrations for the 2019 Ducati India Dream Tour are now open for Rs 59,000 per rider on a twin sharing basis. This will include all meals, accommodation, snacks, support vehicles and medical first-aid evacuation (in case of emergency).

Ducati has also tied up with GoPro which give participants an opportunity to submit a video (obviously, shot on a GoPro) to the Ducati India team. The best video content stands a chance to win a GoPro Fusion Camera.