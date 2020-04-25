Ducati India Defer Extended Warranty Price Hike

Bike India

Extended warranties for Ducati India motorcycle owners were set to become more expensive this month, but the Italian firm has put this price hike on hold till the 1st of June.

Ducati India customers whose warranties are expiring during the COVID-19 lockdown period between 24th March and 3rd will get an automatic extension of their warranty during this time, and can avail of the brand’s 24-month extended warranty at the old price. New extended warranty prices will come into effect on the 1st of June.

Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra had this to say, “Due to the current lockdown, we understand that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. We at Ducati are fully committed towards providing the best services to our customers, and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. With the relaxation in extended warranty price hike, we hope to add support to our Ducati family.”

Once the ongoing lockdown passes we can expect to see Ducati India add a few new models to their line-up, including the highly-acclaimed Streetfighter V4. More on that here.

