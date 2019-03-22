Ducati Announce Do-It-Yourself Ducati Discoveries Experience in India

Ducati India have just made your motorcycle holiday a whole lot easier with their new Do-It-Yourself Ducati Discoveries Experience.

With this exclusive offer, Ducati, who have partnered with Infinity Resorts, will book luxury properties at special rates and will offer route maps and to-do lists of activities. Infinity Resorts are a brand that, since 1991, have offered guests an opportunity to enjoy the country’s vast biodiversity in the lap of luxury.

Ducati customers may opt to do a tour either solo or with other fellow Ducatisti in multiple locations across the country. In addition, these tours can be made on any date and time as preferred by the customer. The programme kicked off its first leg with a tour of the magnificent forests of the Jim Corbett National Park. Coming up, the Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience program will also visit other Indian wildlife sanctuaries such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, and Kaziranga National Park. Furthermore, there will also be a ride to the Great Rann of Kutch.

The Jim Corbett National Park tour has a suggested itinerary of five days and four nights. However, the rider(s) may choose their dates and activities according to their preferences. The Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience follows the earlier success of the Ducati Dream Tours, which saw riders experience Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Rajasthan.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India, by tying up with luxury resort partners Infinity Resorts. Ducati riders can just visit the Do-It-Yourself website, check out the suggested itinerary and download the travel maps. Basis their convenient dates and the time available, all they need to do is call the resort on their exclusive Ducati riders booking line and make reservations for this unique experience for themselves and their family. Currently, the first route map is live on the Ducati Discoveries website and we will be adding four more trips for our riders to avail within this year.”

Haren Khatau, Director, Infinity Resorts, said, “We are extremely happy to have partnered with a revered motorcycle brand like Ducati. The riders will get some exclusive privileges as Ducati owners at our properties including special package rates for them and their guests, exclusive Ducati-only parking, bike wash and, most importantly, information on the best riding trails around the region.”

For further details of this program, you may visit their website listed here: www.ducatidiscoveries.com