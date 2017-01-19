DSK Benelli Inaugurate Second Showroom in Chennai

DSK Benelli take their showroom count to a whopping 24 across India with the launch of their latest showroom in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

The showroom is located in one of the most posh locales of Chennai and managed by ‘Power Super Bikes’, who also manage the other showroom in Chennai. The fully-packed showroom retails all six motorcycles in Benelli’s line-up:

TnT 25 – single-cylinder, 250-cc – Rs 1,83,000

TnT 300 – in-line twin-cylinder, 300-cc – Rs 3,08,000

TnT 600i – in-line four-cylinder, 600-cc – Rs 5,83,000

TnT 600 GT – in-line four-cylinder, 600-cc – Rs 6,11,000

TnT 899 – in-line three-cylinder, 898-cc – Rs 9,70,000

TnT R 1130 – in-line three-cylinder, 1131-cc – Rs 12,07,000

The showroom is fully functional with both bookings and delivery open.

Speaking at the launch, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “DSK Benelli has received an overwhelming response in the city of Chennai for its best-in-breed superbikes. Backed by this demand, it gives us immense pleasure to launch our second showroom for superbiking aficionados in Chennai in association with ‘Power Super Bikes’. The philosophy with which we operate is in tandem with the ethos of our Chennai dealer.”

