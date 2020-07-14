Discounts on TVS and Royal Enfield Apparel and Riding Gear

Bike India

TVS and Royal Enfield are now offering discounts on their range of apparel and riding gear.

One of the greatest aspects of TVS and Royal Enfield apparel and riding gear range in India is their affordability. These brands are offering all the necessary riding gear such as gloves, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and much more at a price point that makes them affordable to many.

Now, TVS have announced that they are offering a discount of up to 20 per cent on their gear range. To avail of the TVS discount, a customer will have to apply the ‘MER20’ coupon code to his cart on the TVS website. The TVS range of products were unveiled at the TVS Moto Soul Festival last year.

Royal Enfield are also offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on many products. The price of the Royal Enfield products that are on discount have been displayed on the website along with the discounted amount. Royal Enfield also recently launched India’s first range of women’s riding gear.

We see this as a great initiative from the Indian motorcycle manufacturers to promote road safety and the use of riding gear and, especially, making them more affordable for the masses.

