Customise Your Triumph Motorcycle Online

Triumph launch new customisation feature on their website.

Prospective Triumph motorcycle buyers can now log in to www.triumphmotorcycles.in to customise their new motorcycles with accessories of their choice. The online customisation tool shows buyers what different accessories would look like on their bike, and selected combinations can be saved and sent to the dealer for execution. Triumph have always had an extensive range of accessories for their entire model range, and this online customisation tool gives owners an easy way to personalise their Triumph and make it their own.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said “Riders like their motorcycles to be reflections of their personality, making their machines stand apart personifying them. The new online customization is our approach towards a phygital business strategy; with technology available at the swipe of a finger, the Triumph online customization will enable buyers to customize their motorcycle even from their mobile devices giving them a visual of how the machine will look with the chosen accessories. The wide variety of accessory categories can overwhelm when choosing in-shop, however digitally, it enables riders to try various combinations to know exactly how the motorcycle will look once the customization is done”.