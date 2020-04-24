Chetak Sales Higher Than TVS iQube

In the war of EV sales in March, Chetak sales have overtaken those of the TVS iQube electric scooter’s.

Both the Chetak and the TVS iQube were launched earlier this year and, while sales may be on hold for now due to the lockdown, here is what happened in March just before the lockdown began.

The resurrection of the Chetak name as an EV seems to have worked in its favour because Chetak sales have effortlessly overtaken those of the iQube in March 2020. To be precise, the Chetak sold 91 units as compared to 18 units of the iQube. That is quite the landslide.

One contributing factor for the Chetak sales may be its dealership network. While Chetak is sold in two cities – Pune and Bengaluru – the iQube is only retailed in Bengaluru. So, sales post lockdown may differ if TVS ramp up their dealership network. Both the iQube and the Chetak are quite similar in terms of features and pricing but they also have to stand up against the Ather 450X which is the benchmark in this segment. We are awaiting confirmation about how Ather have fared thus far and will bring you an update as soon as we know.

Source: Financial Express

Story: Joshua Varghese