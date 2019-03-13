Bike India

California Superbike School Again in August 2019 at MMRT Chennai

CSS is back for another round in 2019

Some motorcycle enthusiasts were miffed that they could not secure a slot for the California Superbike School held earlier this year. The demand has been so high that the renowned riding school has decided to return to India once more this year; this time over two weekends in August. In usual fashion, MMRT will be the venue.

Unlike previous editions of the school, this time they will train participants only for Levels 1 and 2. The training will be spread over three days and will feature a total of 10 vital drills. This rather relaxed approach will also give students more track time than usual, while also giving them those crucial extra sessions to acclimatize to what they have learnt.

It gets better. The school is now charging a lower fee; Rs 60,000 to be precise. Furthermore, lady riders, and kids below 16 years of age can avail a Rs 10,000 discount. BMW Motorrad is the official motorcycle partner for the School. The German marque have announced a Rs 10,000 discount for all their customers. The dates for the school are from 23-25 August and from 30 August-1 September.

We attended the school earlier this year. Read about our experience here.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

