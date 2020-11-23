BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched in India

The BS6-compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has been launched in India for a price of Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest motorcycle to join the BS6 portfolio of the Hamamatsu marque is the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT. Showcased in 2020 at the Auto Expo, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS becomes the first BS6-compliant big bike that the manufacturers are offering in India. The V-Strom 650XT ABS is known for its versatility and can be used for daily commutes, long highway rides, and even exploring off-road terrain. The bike is available in two colour variants – Champion Yellow No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is powered by a 645-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin engine which now puts out 71 hp and 62.3 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This makes it an attractive option for anyone looking for a middleweight adventure motorcycle.

The motorcycle has adopted the Suzuki Easy Start System enabling a secure and stress-free start with the push of a button. The middleweight adventure tourer comes with a lightweight Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) which Suzuki say offers a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions.

The V-Strom 650XT’s three-mode traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode), ensures superior control over the engine and is effective in difficult road conditions, preventing rear wheel-spin further boosting rider confidence. The bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg and uses a 19-inch spoked wheel at the front and a 17-inch spoked wheel at the rear, which further improve the off-road capabilities of the motorcycle.

Commenting on the launch, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6-compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people’s hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads”.

We look forward to riding the BS6-compliant variant to tell you all about how it fares when compared to the previous iteration which we were quite impressed with.