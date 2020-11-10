BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Launched in India

The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp have currently been upgrading their portfolio of motorcycles and today announced the launch of the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S for the Indian market. Hero say that they have focused on catering to the aspirations of the youth across the country and that the Xtreme 200S offers a dynamic combination of performance, styling, and a differentiated appeal. The bike will be available with the option of three colour schemes – Sports Red, Panther Black and the new Pearl Fadeless White.

The Xtreme 200S is powered by a BS6, 200-cc, fuel-injection engine which is now air- and oil-cooled. It puts out 18 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The oil cooler for the engine improves the riding experience with better engine heat exchange ensuring no overheating, higher durability and longer engine life.

The motorcycle features twin LED headlamps at the front and an LED tail-light, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Auto-Sail technology, chiselled rear cowl design, anti-slip seats and a full digital LCD cluster displaying additional information such as gear indicator, trip meter, and a service reminder. As we can see, Hero have used the same silencer unit as seen on the Xpulse 200.

The Xtreme 200S uses a telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking hardware comprises a 276-mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS and a 220-mm disc at the rear.

The Xtreme 200S also comes with a complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA), valid for one year. The RSA provides 24×7 assistance to customers all across India with benefits such as on-call support, repair on the spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery, puncture support, battery jump-start, accidental assistance (on demand) and key retrieval.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS6 are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our horizontal strategy catering to all customer categories has worked really well and has allowed us to grow our market share in the premium motorcycle segment. We are confident that the BS6 Xtreme 200S will continue its strong performance and further fortify our presence in the segment.”