BS6 Benelli TRK 502 2021 Launch

With a promise to expand their roots in the Indian market, the Italian manufacturer have launched the BS6 version of the Benelli TRK 502 on 29 January, 2021.



With the retuned 500-cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine situated within a steel trellis frame the manufacturer claims that the bike will offer power-packed performance which will not only entice customers but also take touring to the next level. The updated engine produces 47.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Benelli TRK 502 is equipped with a 20-litre fuel tank which will give the motorcycle enough range to supplement its touring credentials.

The instrument cluster is a mix of analogue and digital and the switch-gear is back-lit. Other features include switchable ABS and, knuckle and engine guards. In India, the Benelli TRK 502 will be offered from an introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Colour options include Metallic Dark Grey, Pure White and Benelli Red. Benelli also provide three-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard. If you want a BS6 Benelli TRK 502 for yourself, walk into one of the 38 Benelli dealerships across India with a booking amount of Rs 10,000.

Commenting on the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS6 TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS6 norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment.”

Also read: BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Long-term Review

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy