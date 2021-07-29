Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BS6 Benelli 502C India Launch

by Leave a Comment

The Benelli 502C India launch took place on Twitter and the motorcycle could be yours for Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli 502C

The Benelli 502C India launch event highlighted the motorcycle’s strong suit: a middleweight cruiser that is at home in urban conditions as well. Visually, the 502C’s styling conveys its intentions clearly. The low-slung sport-cruiser stance is complemented by design elements that are highly appreciated in that category. These include a large LED headlamp, a distinct floating tail section and a muscular fuel tank. The 502C will intitially be available in two colours only: Matte Black and Matte Cognac Red.

Powering the Benelli 502C is the familiar 500-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that does duty in the TRK and Leoncino models. The power unit is mated to a six-speed transmission and dishes out 47.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down telescopic fork at the front (136 mm travel) and a telescopic coil spring unit at the rear (50 mm travel). Benelli have scored big in the braking department by equipping the front end with dual 280-mm disc brakes while the rear is managed by a 240-mm single disc brake. It looks like Benelli India have been mindful about the Indian riding conditions because in addition to what appears to be a resonably comfortable perch, the motorcycle also features 170-mm ground clearance and a 750-mm saddle height.

Bookings for the Benelli 502C are now open on their website for a token amount of Rs 10,000. With the launch of the cruiser, Benelli India’s range has diversified further. Their line-up now includes adventure-tourers, retro-moderns and urban scramblers. We expect the manufacturer to launch the fully-faired 302R as well because it is currently being sold in the Chinese market. More news about that as it comes.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 BS6 2021: Reader’s Questions

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Commendable Initiative by the Students of JK Lakshmipat University
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycles in the Pipeline
Bajaj Auto EV-Focused Brand To Be Introduced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap