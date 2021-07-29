BS6 Benelli 502C India Launch

The Benelli 502C India launch took place on Twitter and the motorcycle could be yours for Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Benelli 502C India launch event highlighted the motorcycle’s strong suit: a middleweight cruiser that is at home in urban conditions as well. Visually, the 502C’s styling conveys its intentions clearly. The low-slung sport-cruiser stance is complemented by design elements that are highly appreciated in that category. These include a large LED headlamp, a distinct floating tail section and a muscular fuel tank. The 502C will intitially be available in two colours only: Matte Black and Matte Cognac Red.

Powering the Benelli 502C is the familiar 500-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that does duty in the TRK and Leoncino models. The power unit is mated to a six-speed transmission and dishes out 47.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down telescopic fork at the front (136 mm travel) and a telescopic coil spring unit at the rear (50 mm travel). Benelli have scored big in the braking department by equipping the front end with dual 280-mm disc brakes while the rear is managed by a 240-mm single disc brake. It looks like Benelli India have been mindful about the Indian riding conditions because in addition to what appears to be a resonably comfortable perch, the motorcycle also features 170-mm ground clearance and a 750-mm saddle height.

Bookings for the Benelli 502C are now open on their website for a token amount of Rs 10,000. With the launch of the cruiser, Benelli India’s range has diversified further. Their line-up now includes adventure-tourers, retro-moderns and urban scramblers. We expect the manufacturer to launch the fully-faired 302R as well because it is currently being sold in the Chinese market. More news about that as it comes.

Story: Joshua Varghese