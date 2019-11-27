BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic Launched At Rs 67,911

The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic is equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) and costs about Rs 8,000 more than the outgoing BS-IV version.



TVS Motor have developed two versions of thier BS-VI Fi platform – RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). For now, the BS-VI TVS Jupiter will sport the ET-Fi system which promises better refinement and fuel economy. The RT-Fi system, on the other hand, claims to have been designed to offer sportier performance. Though TVS Motor have not given more information, we feel that the BS-VI TVS Ntorq will get the RT-Fi version as it is better suited for the peppy 125-cc scooter. (Also Read: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launch)

To start with, TVS Motor have introduced the TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi version, which is the retro-styled version of the popular 110-cc scooter. Equipped with the Fi system, the BS-VI TVS Jupiter claims to deliver 15 per cent better mileage. Also new is the introduction of INDIBLUE colour scheme and features like front-panel USB charger and a mobile cubbyhole in addition to a tinted visor.

Speaking about the BS-VI TVS Jupiter, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor have always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubbyhole, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”

The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi has been priced at Rs. 67,911 (ex-showroom) and will be available in Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and the INDIBLUE colours. The TVS Jupiter is one of the top-selling scooters of our country currently, and the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark, in just 30 months of its launch. The TVS Jupiter is presently available in four variants – Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande. The BS-VI versions of the TVS Jupiter Base, ZX and Grande editions will be available in the near future. (Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V now BS VI-Compliant)