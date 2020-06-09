Bosch Help Connect Introduced

Bosch Help Connect is an automatic emergency service that has been introduced to keep motorcyclists safe at all times.

Bosch have conducted a survey where they found that 80 percent of all road users in Germany are in favor of equipping motorcycles with more assistance systems in an effort to reduce road accidents. To address this, Bosch have developed a smartphone-based emergency solution called ‘Help Connect’. This has been developed using insights taken from years of accident research and development.

Bosch Help Connect will be integrated into the inertial sensor of the motorcycle which is equipped with a smart crash algorithm. This will be able to detect an accident reliably after which it will automatically alert the Bosch Service Center via the riders smartphone. A rider will make use of the phone’s Bluetooth to connect and the software can also be set up to send an emergency alert manually.

The advantage of this system is that it can be easily implemented thanks to the use of an IMU (Inertial measurement unit) on most motorcycles. Bosch say that this system will be able to differentiate between a severe accident or if the bike has just fallen when stationary. A lot of information such as the speed, exact GPS location, and riders’ medical records can be saved on the application and even over the cloud. This data is crucial in case of sudden emergency situations and when a motorcyclist has a crash in an unknown location while out exploring.

Currently, Bosch Help Connect has been made available in 11 European countries and is a great initiative from the manufacturers to promote road safety and reduce accidents.