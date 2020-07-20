Bookings Open for 2020 Vespa SXL and VXL; Aprilia Storm

Piaggio India have opened bookings for the 2020 Vespa SXL and VXL range of scooters as well as the new Aprilia Storm.

Piaggio Group have officially opened bookings for the 2020 Vespa SXL and VXL models and introduced the 2020 Aprilia Storm as well. The company had unveiled these new offerings at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida at the starting of the year. Customers can avail of online benefits worth Rs 2,000 by booking their new Vespa or Aprilia online for an amount of Rs 1,000 on the manufacturer’s e-commerce platforms or by visiting the nearest Vespa and Aprilia dealership.

The Vespa SXL and VXL range get new BS6 125-cc and 150-cc engines and the 2020 Aprilia Storm has also been updated, and is now available with a disc brake option and a digital instrument cluster. The Vespa VXL and SXL range continue to offer key differences such as a monocoque full steel body, vibrant three-coat body colours, anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the 150-cc models or combined braking system (CBS) on the 125s. The new VXL and SXL range also features petal-design alloy wheels with broad tyres. The new BS6 149.5-cc engine puts out 10.48 hp at 7,600 rpm and a peak torque of 10.60 Nm at 5,500 rpm while the 124.45-cc engine puts out 9.9 hp at 7,500 rpm (at 7,700 rpm on the Aprilia SR 125) and a peak torque of 9.60 Nm at 5,500 rpm (9.70 Nm at 6,000 rpm on the SR 125). On the other hand, the new Aprilia Storm has been upgraded with a disk brake option and a digital instrument cluster for 2020.

Commenting on the twin launch of Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 range and new Aprilia Storm model, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia. As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer’s experience. Brand Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks.”