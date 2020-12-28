January 2021

For Online Subscription

Looking Forward to a Normal Life

Last year flew by with more than three months spent in a countrywide lockdown that is still affecting a lot of business houses, forcing them to cut cost, lay off people or, the worst, shut shop altogether. Let us hope that things will now improve and we will be able to go back to our pre-COVID-19 life.

This month we have some great stories for you. Finally, we got our hands on the Honda H’ness CB350 and we pitted it against the Benelli Imperiale and the Royal Enfield Meteor to find out their respective strong points and weak points. We also have exclusive first rides of the all-new Triumph Trident and the all-new Ducati Multistrada, only in Bike India.

There is a constant debate between IC-engine scooters and electic vehicles (EV). If you know what your daily commute is and if it is less than 60 kilometres, you can buy an electric scooter. If, on the other hand, your daily running is more than 70 to 75 km, then you will be in trouble with an EV. One of the biggest deterrents for electric scooters is the cost. When you have to pay nearly double the price for an electric scooter, as compared to a regular scooter, then the economics go out of the window, because by the time you can save what you would have spent on petrol, it would be time to buy a new bike.

The police are doing a great job of enforcing the rule regarding compulsory wearing of masks. I wish they enforced the helmet law with the same zest and fined people in the same manner.

I would like to wish all our readers a happy New Year and hope everybody wears a helmet and obeys all traffic rules. Don’t drink and ride, and ride safe.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor