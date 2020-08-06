August 2020

For Online Subscription

Let’s Look at the Positive Side

This month Bike India completes 15 years. The magazine, dedicated only to bikes, has gone from strength to strength over this period of time.

As we all know, the Indian economy has been showing a decline for the past couple of years. COVID-19 struck in March this year and it resulted in a further decline in the sales of two-wheelers, what with the country going into a lockdown for three months. The partial “unlock” has seen some growth in sales figure, but, at the same time, manufacturers are facing difficulties in the supply chain because some of the vendors are located in containment zones.

Well, enough about the doom and gloom. Let’s look at the positive side. Two-wheeler sales have shown signs of recovery. Royal Enfield posted their best sales figures in the month of June 2020. The feather in the cap for Royal Enfield is that the Interceptor 650 was the best-selling motorcycle above 125 cc. It is a big achievement to be number one in a market like the United Kingdom. It shows that people want pure, unadulterated motorcycling at an affordable price. The Interceptor 650 has enough power and performance to satisfy most riders and the only electronic aid on the bike is ABS for safety. Indeed, this is a proud moment for the Indian automobile industry because an Indian motorcycle manufacturer has achieved this.

This month I would like to welcome Adam Child ‘Chad’ to the Bike India team. Adam will be a regular contributor to the magazine. In fact, he has started his innings with the cover story on the Ducati Superleggera.

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Bike India I would like to thank all our readers and the manufacturers for their support. I would also like to thank the marketing team and my editorial team for their support and hard work in bringing out this magazine month on month.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor