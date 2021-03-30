April 2021

For Online Subscription

Danger Looms Large

The COVID-19 cases are going up by the day in Maharashtra, giving rise to the fear that we may be heading towards another lockdown. We are to blame for this. The day they got to know that the vaccine was being administered, people thought that now it was all right to stop wearing masks and do away with social distancing. That seems to be the reason for the sudden spike in the number of cases. Needless to say, if there is another lockdown, it will be disastrous for the economy. We have been suffering from an economic slow-down even before the outbreak of the pandemic.

After a lot of delay, we saw the Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) awards for 2021 being presented last month. The main reason for the delay was that we wanted to have a ground event and not a virtual one. That posed quite a few challenges, but the event went off very well and for that we need to thank Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyres, Sanjay Sharma, also from JK Tyres, and the IMOTY jury.

The question was being asked as to why the Honda H’ness CB350 was missing from the shortlist. That was entirely the fault of the manufacturer. We had given them 40 days to provide the jury members with the motorcycle, but the company failed to do so and that was why the CB350 was missing from the IMOTY awards.

This month we pitch two adventure sport bikes head-to-head to find out how they perform and which is best suited to your riding requirements: the Triumph Tiger 900 or the Ducati 950 Multistrada.

The fuel prices continue their northward trend. Indeed, they have breached the Rs-100 mark for one litre of petrol in some of the states. As has been pointed out in these columns time and again, this not only adversely affects two-wheeler owners but also the sale of new motorcycles and scooters.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor