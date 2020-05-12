To combat with the all-time sales low brought by the lockdown, big discounts on Indian motorcycles have been announced.

Indian Motorcycle have always been known for their premium cruisers. In India, their portfolio includes icons such as the FTR 1200, Scout, Chieftain and more. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, like all manufacturers, Indian’s sales have also been heavily affected. In an effort to bounce back into the sales charts, big discounts on Indian motorcycles are being offered.

The least discount is being offered for the Indian Scout at a little more than Rs 3.5 lakh and it goes up to as much as Rs 6.70 lakh for the Indian Chief Dark Horse. That brings the price down to Rs 14.80 lakh and Rs 16.96 lakh respectively: both prices are on-road. Other models on discount include the FTR 1200 range and the Scout Bobber as well. Such discounts on Indian motorcycles are being offered to deplete their existing BS4 stock which remained unsold due to the lockdown. While the dealers claim that the motorcycles are brand new with a zero-kilometre odometer, it remains to be seen if the motorcycles have already been registered in the dealer’s name or if it will be registered freshly in the customer’s name.

These discounts on Indian motorcycles have made for an amazing deal, the likes of which are unlikely to be repeated in the future.

Story: Joshua Varghese