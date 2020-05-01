Best Selling Motorcycles in India for March 2020

We take a look at the best selling motorcycles in India prior to the lockdown.

The two-wheeler industry was clawing back into safe waters, preparing to take on the BS6 norms and deplete BS4 stock, before the coronavirus pandemic hit! Due to the lockdown that followed in the month of April, the Indian two-wheeler industry has witnessed a zero-sale month, perhaps, for the first time ever.

We decided to take a look at the way the market was headed just before the lockdown and here are some of the best selling motorcycles in India in March 2020. Topping the charts was the humble Hero HF Deluxe that sold almost 1.15 lakh units and close behind it is the Hero Splendor with a little more than 1.01 lakh units to its name. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have been represented only once in this top five list and that is in third place, by the Honda CB Shine which sold 86,633 units. In fourth place, and Hero’s third appearance in this list, is the Super Splendor that sold 42,195 units. Rounding off the list is the Bajaj Pulsar 150 that managed to find 24,305 buyers.

Interestingly, on its way to the top, the Hero HF Deluxe dethroned a popular two-wheeler; the Honda Activa. Falling short by a couple of hundred units, the Activa had to give up the spot that it usually enjoyed at the top of the sales pile. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts when the lockdown passes. Watch this space for more information.

Source: Autopunditz

Story: Joshua Varghese