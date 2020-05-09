Bike India

Best BS6 Bikes that are Most Affordable

Here is a list of the best BS6 bikes that are also the most affordable, in case you are looking for a cost-effective alternative to public transport once the lockdown is over.

We believe that after the lockdown ends there will be a boom in the demand for affordable personal transport because public transport will not ferry patrons in their usual filled-to-the-brim manner anytime soon. So, it appears that some people may turn to the second-hand two-wheeler market or opt for new, more affordable two-wheelers. We are here to help with the latter. Here is a list of the best BS6 bikes that are the most affordable of the lot.

Bajaj CT100

Representing Bajaj is the humble CT100 which at Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom) costs just as much as some of today’s premium smartphones. Its frugal engine is now fuel-injected and Bajaj continue to swear by the motorcycle’s impressive fuel-efficiency.

Hero HF Deluxe

Priced at Rs 56,675 (ex-showroom), the HF Deluxe is Hero MotoCorp’s most affordable offering. Sporting new graphics and equipped with a BS6-ready engine, the HF Deluxe is all set to enter a new chapter in its long life.

TVS Sport

The TVS Sport has been around for a while now and has also crossed the line into the BS6 era with a starting price of Rs 51,750 (ex-showroom). TVS claim that in its new avatar, the Sport is now 15 per cent more fuel-efficient.

Model

Price

Displacement (cc)

Power/torque

Fuel tank capacity (litres)

Transmission

Bajaj CT100

Rs 40,794

102

7.9 hp/8.34 Nm

10.5

four-speed

Hero HF Deluxe

Rs 56,675

97.2

8.02 hp/8.05 Nm

9.6

four-speed

TVS Sport

Rs 51,750

109.7

8.3 hp/8.7 Nm

10

four-speed

These are your best options below Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom). However, there is one two-wheeler that deserves a special mention; the TVS XL100. At Rs 44,304 (ex-showroom), it is not the cheapest here but its frugal engine is the least thirsty of the lot.

Story: Joshua Varghese

