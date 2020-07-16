Best BS6 125-cc Scooters

We compile an on-paper specifications comparison between the latest iterations of the 125-cc BS6 scooters available in the market today.

To put together this list of the best 125-cc scooters, we have picked the most value-for-money 125-cc offerings from each manufacturer’s portfolio. The scooters in this segment must bring a good mix of style, performance and practicality to the table.

Aprilia

Leading the charge for the Italian manufacturer is the SR 125. This scooter combines all the styling elements of the Aprilia flagship, the SR 160, while being propelled by a smaller, more frugal 125-cc engine. With its stiff suspension and sharp brakes, this one may not be the easiest to live with in this list but it is one of the sportiest. With BS6 pricing, the SR 125 is on the premium side of this list but could still be ab appealing buy for an enthusiast.

Hero MotoCorp

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is now fuel-injected and places itself as a well-rounded package. It has the space, compliant ride and looks of a regular scooter with a 125-cc engine for an extra punch. Armed with Hero’s start-stop feature and CBS as standard, the Maestro’s aggressive pricing puts it in the middle of this best 125-cc scooters list.

Honda

The BS6 version of Honda’s flagship scooter, the Grazia, has been launched at Rs 80,978. The scooter now starts silently without the conventional starter noise. That is because instead of the conventional starter system Honda have equipped the Grazia with an ACG (Alternating Current Generator) starter. The scooter has also received some minor updates that have amplified its trademark practicality for everyday use and, therefore, earned itself a place in the best 125-cc scooters list.

Suzuki

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is the manufacturer’s latest scooter in this category. Although it has not changed much mechanically – except for the addition of fuel-injection – the Burgman Street continues to be a favourite among buyers and a regular in the best 125-cc scooters list. Its highlights include a unique design, comfortable seating position, ample performance and value.

TVS

The TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the sportiest offerings in this list and the only one to dish out equal amounts of performance and technology. Even though it scores points in looks and performance, it also has the advantage of having the best smartphone connectivity. The Smart Xonnect system offers a number of features yet to appear on others in the best 125-cc scooters list.

Vespa

The most accessible offering in Vespa’s line-up is the Urban Club and it is easily the most flamboyant scooter in this list. This Vespa borders the line between practicality and aesthetics with an evident inclination for styling. Of course, such exclusivity comes at a price and this is easily the among the most expensive of this best 125-cc scooters list.

Yamaha

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 spearheads the brand’s new line of scooters after it withdrew all of its 110-cc models from the market. The Ray ZR comes bearing reworked styling and a larger engine; promoting itself into the best 125-cc scooters list.

Engine and Performance

Model Displacement (cc) Power (hp at rpm) Torque (Nm at rpm) Aprilia SR 125 124.7 9.96 at 7250 9.9 at 6250 Hero Maestro Edge 125 124.6 9.12 at 7000 10.4 at 5500 Honda Grazia 125 124 8.25 at 6000 10.3 at 5000 Suzuki Burgman Street 124 8.7 at 6750 10 at 5500 TVS Ntorq 125 124.8 9.4 at 7000 10.5 at 5500 Vespa Urban Club 125 9.9 at 7500 9.6 at 5500 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 125 8.2 at 6,500 9.7 at 5,000

Suspension, Brakes, Tyres and Weight

Model Suspension (F/R) Brakes (F/R) Tyres (F&R) Weight (kg) Aprilia SR 125 Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 120/70-14 & 120/70-14 115 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 90/90-12 & 90/100-10 112 Honda Grazia 125 Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 90/90-12 & 90/100-10 108 Suzuki Burgman Street

Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 90/90-12 & 90/100-10 110 TVS Ntorq 125 Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 100/80-12 & 110/80-12 118 Vespa Urban Club Trailing link/monoshock Drum/drum 90/100-10 & 90/100-10 NA Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Telescopic fork/monoshock Disc/drum 90/90-12 & 110/90-10 99

Pricing

Model Price (ex-showroom) Aprilia SR 125 Rs 95148 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Rs 71450 Honda Grazia 125 Rs 80978 Suzuki Burgman Street

Rs 79700 TVS Ntorq 125 Rs 69975 Vespa Urban Club Rs 93,144 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Rs 70530

Story: Joshua Varghese

