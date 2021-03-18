Benelli TRK 502X Launched in India

Following the launch of the TRK 502, the manufacturers have launched the BS6 Benelli TRK 502X in India for an introductory price of Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Benelli TRK 502 was launched in India in January this year. The main difference in the new TRK 502X is the use of a 19-inch spoked wheel at the front and a 17-inch spoked wheel at the rear. The bike makes use of the same re-tuned, liquid-cooled 500cc twin-cylinder engine that puts out 47.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Just like the TRK 502, the Benelli TRK 502X is equipped with a 20-litre fuel tank which will give the motorcycle enough range for touring purposes.

The Metallic Dark Grey colour option is available at Rs 5.20 lakh, while the Pure White and Benelli Red colour are priced at Rs. 5.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The bike can be booked at any of the 41 Benelli dealerships across India for a token amount of Rs 10,000 and comes with a 3-year unlimited kms warranty.

Commenting on the TRK 502X launch, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X back in India, in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features and uncompromised quality. We are confident that the entry-level BS-VI TRK range will continue to strengthen our footprint in the adventure touring segment.”