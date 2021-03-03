Benelli TRK 502 BS6 2021: Reader’s Questions

While we were testing the new Benelli TRK 502, we told you to ask us anything you wanted to about the motorcycle. We received many queries that day and some of them were extremely interesting. Here is a compilation of some of the best questions and our responses to them.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Does it feel bulky while riding?

At pace, the motorcycle is quite well-balanced and easy to handle. However, its weight becomes evident at slow speeds, U-turns and manoeuvring around the parking lot, for example.

How easy is it to manage the motorcycle on gravel?

This is basically a touring motorcycle to cover long distances comfortably. So, although it is capable of mild off-roading, if it lets go, it is too heavy to recover easily.

How is it in terms of refinement and what is the cruising speed?

The new TRK 502 is quite refined and is capable of cruising at 110-120 km/h easily.

Are the stock tyres good enough for mild off-roading? Especially on gravel trails.

Yes, the stock Pirellis do a good job.

How is the throttle response?

It is smooth, linear and progressive.

Is it worth spending all the money I have on this motorcycle?

If you have a limited budget, then this is a good option.

What is the dry weight?

The dry weight is not available but its kerb weight is 235 kg.

How has the weight been affected due to the BS6 transition?

It remains unchanged.

How is the performance?

It is not a particularly quick motorcycle but it gets the job done. Also, it is adept as a comfortable, long-distance touring machine.

Is it the same “rev till you die” machine?

Yes, the bigger chunk of power does come in later in the rev range.

What can you say about the refinement?

The new Benelli TRK 502 is more refined than before and does not produce any annoying vibrations anywhere throughout the rev range.

Is it value for money?

It is more accessible than its nearest rivals and a good option if you have a limited budget.

What is the price?

Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

How is the Benelli TRK 502 overall?

It is a good tourer and is rather easy to use every day once you get used to its weight. However, it is big and bulky for a 500-cc motorcycle.

How expensive are the spares?

We have not received the motorcycle for long-term testing. So, we do not have those prices at the moment.

Would you recommend this for a person who is buying his first adventure motorcycle?

No, we would recommend that they start with something smaller, like the Hero Xpulse 200.

Can we expect the Benelli TRK 502X in 2021?

We do not have any news of that yet.

How is the build quality of the motorcycle?

It is good overall but there are a couple of poorly-built components such as the exposed rear indicator wiring.

Is there any improvement over the BS4 version?

This one is more refined than its predecessor.

