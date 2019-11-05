Benelli Imperiale 400 – Five Things You Need to Know

Thinking of buying a single-cylinder classic motorcycle? Do not make a decision until you try the latest offering in this segment: the Benelli Imperiale 400.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the latest entrant in the retro-classic motorcycle segment, ruled thus far by the likes of the Royal Enfield 350- and 500-cc models. Here are a few things you should know about this single-cylinder classic.

Styling

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is just as retro as its rivals. Its design language is reminiscent of popular motorcycles from the 1970s and ’80s. In addition to the usual retro elements – including a round headlamp, curvy fenders and body panels, and spoke wheels – the Imperiale 400 also features the flair of Benelli design as well; giving it a distinct character when compared to its rivals.

The instrument cluster is a mix of both old-school and contemporary. Twin analogue pods assume speedometer and tachometer duties while the trip meters and fuel gauge feature a digital readout. Benelli have also managed to integrate the tell-tale lights quite nicely within the speedometer dial.

Engine

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that dishes out a reasonable 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. This mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension and Brakes

The front suspension duties are taken care of by a 41-mm telescopic fork while the rear is handled by twin shock-absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 300-mm disc up front while a 240-mm disc takes care of the job at the rear, with the safety of ABS, of course.

Seating position

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has a split seat, with a wider seat for the rider. The 780-mm saddle height ensures that the motorcycle is accessible to a large spectrum of riders. The riding position will have one sitting fairly upright in a relaxed manner.

Price

At Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Benelli Imperiale 400 is ready to take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa Forty Two. The Imperiale also happens to be the largest of this trio, in terms of displacement.

Story: Joshua Varghese