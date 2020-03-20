Benelli Imperiale 400 BS VI April Launch

With the deadline for the new emission norms drawing closer, Benelli India have announced that the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS VI will be launched in April.

Apart from complying to the BS VI norms, the new Benelli Imperiale 400 BS VI is not expected to have any significant changes to either bodywork or mechanicals. Beneath the retro-modern design is a 374-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Even after the BS VI update, the engine is expected to make power and torque numbers in the same ballpark as the BS IV model, that is, 21 hp and 29 Nm. The double cradle frame has a 41-mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear. Stopping power comes from a 300-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm disc at the rear; supplemented with the safety of ABS. While the saddle height is 780 mm, expect the kerb weight to be around 205 kg.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS VI will compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa motorcycles. While Royal Enfield have already launched their BS VI Classic 350, Jawa are also gearing up to make their entire range BS VI-compliant. Word on the street is that the Imperiale 400 BS VI launch may be followed by the introduction of the Benelli Imperiale 250 later this year.

Story: Joshua Varghese