BBT Offers Massive Discount on the Ducati Diavel

The Ducati Diavel which bears a price tag of Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom) is now available at Rs 11.99 lakh on road.

Yes, you heard that right. The monstrous 1200-cc power cruiser is available with a discount of over Rs 4 lakh on its ex-showroom price. 20 brand new Ducati Diavels are available at Big Boy Toyz (BBT), an Indian exotic used-car dealer. These motorcycles are brand new with zero kilometres on the odometer but there is a catch. Despite the bikes being completely new, the buyer will be the second owner of the motorcycle when they get it registered.

Four limited edition Ducati Diavel Diesel (production limited to 666) motorcycles were also on sale at a price of Rs 14.99 lakh (over Rs 6 lakh less from its ex-showroom price of Rs 21.80 lakh) and all four have already been booked.

Is it worth it?

Well, considering you save about Rs 6 lakh and still get a brand new Ducati Diavel, it doesn’t seem to be a bad deal at all. The 1198.4-cc, liquid-cooled, Testrastretta L-twin powered Ducati Diavel is capable of producing 152 PS and 123 Nm of peak torque and comes equipped with Ducati’s electronic wizardry.

So what are you waiting for?

