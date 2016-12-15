Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched Today

Bajaj have unveiled their latest creation and their largest-capacity motorcycle yet, the Dominar 400.

Amidst much hype and curiosity, Bajaj launched the Dominar 400 with aplomb. At first sight, the bike, with its headlamps on, enthralled the audience. Bajaj have projected the Dominar 400 as a bike that is meant for night-time riding.

The Dominar 400 has a 43-mm front fork; the largest in the industry (the same as the 390 Duke) while the rear is managed by a dual-spring (spring-in-spring) monoshock unit; a first in this price range. It is powered by a well-rounded 373-cc, triple-spark, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve engine that produces 35 PS at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. What makes the Dominar 400 stand out is that the power is made available in a flat torque curve, ensuring consistent performance throughout the rev-range. It has a 13-litre fuel tank.

To complement the perimeter frame, Bajaj have shod the bike with MRF soft-rubber, low-profile tyres that were specially designed for the Dominar 400. The presence of a slipper clutch and optional twin-channel ABS covers the safety department. It also has the AHO (Auto Headlight On) feature and two reverse-LCD displays to minimise the clutter of information in the console.

It is available in three colours, Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White. Bookings for the bike open from tomorrow and it will be available in showrooms across 22 cities in India. To provide a fair opportunity for customers to book the bike, Bajaj have launched online bookings; another industry first.

The Dominar 400 has been attractively priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake version and Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the twin-channel ABS version.

Related Posts via Categories