Bajaj Auto Becomes the Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company in the World

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has become the first two-wheeler company to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore, making them one of the most valued companies in the world.

The share price of Bajaj Auto Ltd. closed at Rs 3,479 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on January 1, 2021, making its total market capitalisation Rs 1,00,670.76 crore. The news about this milestone comes in as Bajaj celebrates their 75th year of operations. This market capitalisation of over Rs 1 lakh crore has never been achieved before by any two-wheeler company internationally, and this makes them not only the most valued two-wheeler company but also the first-ever two-wheeler company in the world to have achieved this market cap milestone.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has had a lot of success with brands like Pulsar, Platina, Boxer, and RE which have become popular in more than 70 countries. Their global footprint is continuously being expanded with an entry into Thailand last year, and a proposed entry into Brazil. In 2019, Bajaj revived the Chetak brand with the introduction of their very first electric scooter and recently also announced a major investment of Rs 650 crores in a fourth plant to be built in Chakan, Maharashtra for a range of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers.

In other news, Bajaj Auto continues to be in alliance with KTM AG of Austria and this collaboration has helped KTM to become one of the largest manufacturers of premium sports motorcycles. Many KTM and Husqvarna models are being designed jointly by Bajaj and KTM, and are manufactured in India for exports to global markets, including developed countries like the USA and Japan. Recently, Bajaj has also got into a partnership with Triumph Motorcycles of the UK to co-design and manufacture a new range of Triumph motorcycles in India to serve global markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said, “The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycle category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the world”.