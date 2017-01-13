Bajaj Achieve BS-IV Compliance Across Their Line-up

Bajaj Achieve BS-IV Compliance Across Their Line-up

 

The Indian manufacturer have announced that their range of vehicles across motorcycles, three-wheelers and quadricycles now meet BS-IV regulations.

Following the launch of their latest product, the Dominar 400, Bajaj are looking forward to a very eventful year. They have an interesting line-up of motorcycles lined up, such as the new ‘Laser Edge’ collection for the Pulsar brand and the launch of the new Pulsar 150 NS.

To add to this plethora of options, Bajaj have made sure that their entire range of vehicles for domestic sale are BS-IV compliant. With emission norms becoming more stringent, Bajaj have made an intelligent move by ensuring that their products are above board so they can concentrate on sales and marketing.

