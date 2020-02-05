AutoExpo2020 Hero Electric at Auto Expo – Showcases Electric Motorcycle, Scooters and Trike

Hero Electric at Auto Expo announced their plans to enter two new segments in the electric vehicle space.

They showcased a total of five all-electric products; a motorcycle, a trike and three scooters.

AE-47

The AE-47 could be Hero Electric’s first all-electric motorcycle when it reaches production form. It is powered by a 4 kW motor that returns a top speed of 85 km/h. A 48V/3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies the juice for everything on board. It has a charging time of 4 hours and Hero Electric claim that it returns up to 85 km per charge in Power mode and 160 km per charge in Eco mode. They also announced that the motorcycle is capable of dismissing 0-60 km/h in nine seconds. Disc brakes at either end handle the braking department. The motorcycle also offers cruise control, digital instrument cluster, mobile charger and even a mobile app.

AE-29, AE-75 and AE-8

The AE-29 is the brand’s latest launch in the high-speed scooter space. It is propelled by a 1 kW motor that draws power from a 48 V/3.5 kWh battery. Claimed top speed and charging time are 55 km/h and four hours respectively. It also promises a range of 80 km/charge. That’s not so bad. The other high-speed scooter on display was the AE-75. This scooter has a claimed top speed off 45 km/h and a range of 80 km per charge. In the low-speed segment, Hero Electric showcased the AE-8. A product with a 25-km/h top speed and range of 80 km per charge.

AE-3

The AE-3 is an all-electric trike that is primarily designed for B2B usage. It features self-standing gyroscopic stability and promises a range of 100 km per charge. Full charge is achieved within five hours. The 5.5 kW motor draws power from a 48 V/4 kWh lithium battery and sprints to a claimed 80-km/h top speed. Its list of features include digital instrument cluster, mobile charger, walk assist, reverse assist, mobile app, GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geo-fencing.

Story: Joshua Varghese