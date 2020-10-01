Aprilia SR 125 Premium Scooter No Longer Available in India

The Italian two-wheeler maker has discontinued the Aprilia SR 125 from the Indian market to draw a distinct line between its entry-level scooters and the more premium ‘SR’ brand.



To offer buyers more value and style, the Italian company, Aprilia, has decided to discontinue the Aprilia SR 125 and focus on the more trendy Aprilia Storm 125 instead. There’s barely any major price difference between the two with the Aprilia SR 125 priced at Rs 93,724 and the Storm 125 disc brake version costing Rs 93,442 while the base variant with drum brake costs Rs 87,948 (all prices ex-showroom). For the price the Aprilia Storm 125 offers more youthful appeal sporting chunky block-pattern tyres, off-road inspired body decals and the convenience of a combo-braking system.

Apart from this, both the Aprilia SR 125 and Storm 125 employ the same platform, suspension and powertrain. This is the same engine that is also seen on the Vespa 125 range. In the BS6 avatar this 124-cc three-valve air-cooled single produces 9.92 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque. We’ve recently ridden the Aprilia Storm 125 and you can read the first ride review here.

The company is yet to make an official announcement about phasing our the entry-level SR, but, interestingly, the scooter is already missing from the new BS6 Aprilia catalogue and the price-list shared by the company. So, for now, the Storm 125 becomes the most accessible Aprilia scooter in India. This also helps Aprilia reserve the “SR” brand-name for more premium products such as the SR 160 and SR 160 Race. The Aprilia SR 125 will be sold till stocks last, so this is a good time to get a bargain.

(Also Read: Vespa SXL 150 and Racing Sixties First Ride Review)