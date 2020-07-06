All New Ducati Multistrada V4 Spied Being Tested

That’s correct, folks! The all-new motorcycle from Italy, the Ducati Multistrada V4, has been spotted being tested without its camo security blanket. This could only mean that the Italians are close to launching the new beast into our lives.

The new motorcycle does get a few changes reminiscent of its twin-cylindered cousins, the Multistrada 950 and 1260, which can be seen from the windscreen to the beak on the test machine. We also see a fairing, wide intakes and exhaust flanks on each side of the radiator. In addition, a triangular swing-arm and an exposed trellis sub-frame is also noticed in the new bike.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 gets the engine we find on the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 which run a 1,103-cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that produces 214 hp and 124 Nm. Now, these are indeed scary power figures for the motorcycle equivalent of a luxury SUV but exciting nonetheless.

Pricing for the Panigale S sits around the Rs 24-lakh region, give and take, ex-showroom, whereas the Multistrada 1260 can be yours for a little less; near the Rs 19-lakh ex-showroom region. The new Multistrada V4 would sit in the higher bracket here, but how much higher? Well, we shall have to wait and see. Stay tuned for further happenings about the Ducati Multistrada V4 as we find out more.

