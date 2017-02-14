5 Things You Need to Know About the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

Bajaj have reintroduced the popular NS 200 and how! Here are a few things you should know before you buy it.

The new NS 200 is available in all-new colour schemes (Graphite Black, Mirage White and Wild Red ) and graphics with a matte finish.

BS-IV compliant engines have been made standard across the entire Bajaj line-up.

The exhaust note that we have grown to love has been enhanced and developed in terms of tonal quality.

This version comes fitted with a belly pan that improves air flow and completes the whole streetfighter look.

Bajaj have jumped onto the safety bandwagon and equipped the NS 200 with All-Time Headlamp On (AHO), before it is made mandatory for all motorcycles above 125 cc.

The motorcycle has not undergone any treatment with respect to the performance but has gained seven kilograms over its previous avatar, now weighing in at 152 kg.

