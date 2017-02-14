5 Things You Need to Know About the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

Bajaj have reintroduced the popular NS 200 and how! Here are a few things you should know before you buy it.
- The new NS 200 is available in all-new colour schemes (Graphite Black, Mirage White and Wild Red ) and graphics with a matte finish.
- BS-IV compliant engines have been made standard across the entire Bajaj line-up.
- The exhaust note that we have grown to love has been enhanced and developed in terms of tonal quality.
- This version comes fitted with a belly pan that improves air flow and completes the whole streetfighter look.
- Bajaj have jumped onto the safety bandwagon and equipped the NS 200 with All-Time Headlamp On (AHO), before it is made mandatory for all motorcycles above 125 cc.
- The motorcycle has not undergone any treatment with respect to the performance but has gained seven kilograms over its previous avatar, now weighing in at 152 kg.
