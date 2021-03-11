2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched With ‘Most Powerful’ Tag

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues its racing-influenced presence with an increase in horses and newton metres. With this new increase in power, TVS claims the new Apache RTR 160 4V to be the most powerful motorcycle in the segment.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V remains the same, give or take an update or two, as far as design is concerned. The motorcycle has slightly aggressive yet comfortable ergonomics adding to that racing pedigree. The engine is a 159.7-cc single-cylinder unit that now produces 17.6 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed gearbox. Featurewise, the bike comes with LED lighting, a dual-tone seat, and more. In addition, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is also lighter with the drum brake unit weighing in at 145 kgs and the disc brake variant at 147 kgs.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.”

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available with three colour options – Metallic Blue, Racing Red, and Knight Black. Ex-showroom pricing starts at Rs 1.07-lakh for the drum brake variant and Rs 1.10-lakh for the disc brake option.