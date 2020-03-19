2020 Triumph Street Triple RS To Launch On 25 March

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launch is just around the corner in India. This updated version of the loved 765-cc missile put a smile on our faces when we rode it last year in Cartagena, Spain.

The new bike is stuffed with features such as the handlebar clamp, bar-end mirrors and a new TFT display. We also found a butter-smooth two-way quickshifter now available on the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. These add to the already premium hardware we always loved seeing on the previous variant. However, Triumph continues to shy away from cornering ABS and traction control on the new bike, this is because adding an IMU would have the motorcycles cost sky-rocket.

The 765-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line triple, BS-VI compliant engine still makes 123 hp like the outgoing version, but, has more torque, at 79 Nm, coming in earlier in the rev-range. This has given the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS a much meatier mid-range which makes the bike a lot more livable when in the real world.

Triumph are all set to launch the motorcycle on 25 March where we will keep you updated with pricing. We expect it to fall around the Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. The outgoing version has been much loved throughout its time in India, due to its prowess on the road and those track days. We can be sure that the story will continue with the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS in its new avatar.

Read our in-depth first-ride review of this beaut here: Triumph Street Triple RS First ride Review