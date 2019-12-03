2020 Triumph Rocket 3 Coming to India this December

The popular British brand’s marquee motorcycle is back with a more powerful engine and a weight reduction of a whopping 40 kg. The new Triumph Rocket 3 is all set to be revealed in the first week of December. It comes with an all new aluminium frame and more muscular design. The Triumph Rocket 3 now comes with a 2.3-litre three-cylinder , 2,500-cc engine producing 164 hp.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 is available in two variants internationally – the Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3 R – each with its own personality . The GT is more comfort-oriented, with a lower seat and an adjustable back rest, along with a slightly taller windscreen and a more touring-friendly riding position. On the other hand the Rocket 3 R has a sportier handlebar and riding position with black alloy wheels and the company claims it performs slightly better than the GT variant.

The brand claims that this new engine is the world’s largest production motorcycle engine.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 comes with an all-digital console and various riding modes such as road, rain, sport, and a rider-configurable mode. These modes adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preferences and road conditions. The bike also comes with cruise control for those long-haul rides. The company has its own app which links your phone and bike and offers navigation options, bike information, hotels near your location and several other details regarding the bike.

The Rocket 3 is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 22 lakh, with bookings to open soon.