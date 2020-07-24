2020 BS6 TVS Zest 110 Launched

The 2020 BS6 TVS Zest 110 has been launched with fuel-injection at Rs 58,460 (ex-showroom).

The 2020 BS6 TVS Zest 110 has rejoined TVS Motor Company’s line-up. The popular scooter is now powered by a BS6-compliant, 110-cc, air-cooled engine which is now equipped with TVS’ Ecothrust Fuel-injection (ET-Fi) system. The scooter now develops 7.8 hp and a peak torque of 8.8 Nm. TVS claim that the updated engine will return better fuel-efficiency and performance than before. They further said that the new Zest has also been tweaked to perform better in vital areas including driveability and refinement.

The 2020 BS6 TVS Zest 110’s styling remains largely unchanged as compared to its predecessor but it does have a few new bits including LED tail-lamp and a DRL. In the list of conveniences, the Zest continues to provide an impressive under-seat storage space of 19 litres. Suspension at the front is handled by a telescopic fork while a mono-shock takes care of the rear end. The scooter is now available in two variants – Himalayan High and Matte – and six colours, namely, Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turquoise Blue.

Story: Joshua Varghese