2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R Launched

The 2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R has reached showrooms with prices starting from Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The coronavirus lockdown delayed the launch of the 2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R but now it is finally here in two variants; a single disc model and a twin disc model. The former is priced at Rs 99,950 while the latter will set you back by Rs 1.04 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom. Powering the motorcycle is a 160-cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 15.2 hp and 14 Nm while mated to a five-speed gearbox. Hero claim that the motorcycle is capable of going from 0-60 km/h in 4.7 seconds thanks to its remarkable power-to-weight ratio and the reasonable 138.5 kg kerb weight.

Visually, it is evident that the 2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R has drawn heavily on styling from its larger sibling, the Xtreme 200R but the 160R stands out due to its all-LED lighting. Hero also claim that this motorcycle was inspired by the I.R concept they had showcased at EICMA the previous year. Suspension is managed by a 37-mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Braking is managed by a 276-mm disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear, while a drum unit manages the rear in the base model. Both variants are equipped with single-channel ABS at the front disc. Connection to the road is made by a 100/80-17 tubeless tyre at the front and a 130/70-17 radial at the rear. The motorcycle will be offered with a choice of three colours: Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue and Sports Red.

Story: Joshua Varghese

