2019 TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition Launched



The limited-number TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition pays tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and is available in a special white-and-green body colour with camouflage decals.

The TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is available in Naval White, Soldier Green, and Flying Blue to show respect to the Navy, Army and Air Force of the country. The colour of the 2019 TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is said to be inspired by snow peaks and the rough terrain that the soldiers have to encounter in the line of duty. A ‘Kargil’ emblem on the back of the bike announces it to be a limited edition model. The 2019 TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is priced at Rs 54,399 (ex-showroom).

Last year, TVS undertook an initiative: ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2018 across 3,500 touch-points of TVS Motor Company. The brand also designed a special Kargil-themed TVS Star City+ to lead the ride. The positive response to this activity encouraged the company to launch this special edition model. (Also read: Military Police Ride From Bangalore to Dras For Kargil Vijay Diwas)