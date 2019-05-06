Bike India

2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Revealed

We earlier reported that the latest generation Triumph Rocket 3 would be launched in 2019 and, as it turns out, that the day may not be too far off.

Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

The Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) division has revealed an exclusive version of the 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC powered by a larger 2,500-cc, three-cylinder engine with an array of custom details and premium touches limited to a worldwide production run of only 750 units.

The Triumph Rocket 3 TFC features premium carbon-fibre bodywork, signature twin-LED headlights, hydroformed three-header exhaust pipes, twenty spoke cast-aluminium wheels with a 240-mm rear tyre, a 47-mm upside down fork and a rear monoshock both from Showa, an interchangeable twin-seat set-up, and also a single-sided swingarm with a redesigned shaft drive. Each of these Triumph Rocket 3 TFC models also get a unique plaque.

Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

The new engine will produce over 170 PS and 221 Nm, more than its predecessor, making it the most powerful Triumph thus far. It gets tailor-made Arrow silencers with carbon-fibre ends. Braking duties are taken care by top-of-the-line Brembo Stylema brakes at both ends. The Triumph Rocket 3 TFC is 40 kilograms lighter than the older Rocket III, thanks to the all-new aluminium frame and the titanium engine valves.

Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

Electronic aids on the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC include cornering ABS, cruise control, riding modes, and also an accessory Bluetooth module offering full TFT connectivity, Triumph’s turn-by-turn navigation system and integrated GoPro control system.

Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

Now that the Triumph Rocket 3 TFC has been revealed, it’s likely that Triumph will launch the standard version of the 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 in the near future with the new engine and chassis but without the lot of carbon-fibre elements on the regular production bike when it comes along. We could bet it would be capable of doing some mad wheelies, though.

