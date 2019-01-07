Bike India

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launch Soon

The new Dominar is all set for launch

Bajaj Auto’s most premium motorcycle is expected to hit showrooms soon in a spruced-up avatar. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will feature a few changes, both aesthetically and mechanically. The engine will be cooled by a new radiator. The 373-cc mill is expected to be BS VI-compliant and is likely to churn out more horses than before. The current model makes 35 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The conventional telescopic fork has been replaced by a new upside-down (USD) unit. The handlebar has been raised marginally to complement the motorcycle’s touring nature. The instrument cluster has received a few updates and Bajaj have also sharpened the anti-lock braking system (ABS) to aid maximum braking. With these changes and an overall weight reduction, the new Dominar seems like an exciting motorcycle that may also shake the market if priced aggressively. The current motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh, ex-showroom for the ABS version.

Also read: Bajaj Dominar 400 First Ride

Image source: Rushlane

Story: Joshua Varghese

