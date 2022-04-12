Yamaha Showcase Two EVs at Event, Launch Imminent

The Yamaha Neo’s and E01 were showcased at an exclusive event, hinting at the launch of Yamaha’s first set of EVs.

After the successful launch of the refreshed MT-15, it looks like Yamaha are going the electric way for its next few launches. A close source tells us that the Neo’s and E01 scooters have been showcased at a dealer only event held recently. While details will follow soon, for now, this is only a preview of what we could see from the Japanese manufacturer next. And, luckily, we’ve recently ridden one of the two EVs—the Yamaha Neo’s—and the review is out in the April 2022 issue of Bike India. Here are a few details about the two scooters that could potentially make their way to India.

Yamaha Neo’s

Pitted as a 125-cc competitor, the Neo’s is Yamaha’s tiny, city commuter with very interesting styling. It gets twin, round headlamps in the front. Flowing lines with rounded edges is the way to go for Yamaha with the Neo’s. Under the boot lies a 967-W battery pack mated to a hub-mounted 2.3-kW (3.13-hp) motor that can do 37 km on a single charge. Charging from 0 to 80 per cent can be achieved in about four hours on quick charge, while a 3.0-Amp wall charger could take eight hours. On the international spec scooter we get to see a disc brake at the front and a drum at the back. Seat height is set at 795 mm and the best part is, weight is just under a 100 kg.

Yamaha E01

Said to be a maxi-electric scooter, this would be the very first all-electric maxi-scooter making its way to India. In the looks department, the E01 looks very much like a concept however, it is a production scooter. Under all the bodywork lies an 8.1-kW (11-hp) motor paired with a 4.9-kWh battery pack that can do 109 km on a single charge. Fast chargers would allow this scooter to top up in just about an hour while a wall charger would take five hours to do the same.

Dealers are expected to get details for both these scooters in the coming week, and by the looks of it, we expect Yamaha to bring this to India by the second quarter of 2022.